Analogue Announces Most Pocket Preorders Will Ship Soon

Analogue announced that "95%" of Pocket preorders will ship before the end of 2022, along with the final run of Super Nts and Mega Sgs.

By on

1 Comments

Bespoke console maker Analogue announced that 95% of open Analogue Pocket preorders will ship before the end of 2022. This announcement impacts those in the B and C order bands, so if you're not sure, we recommend checking that pre-order email.

Analogue also announced that the long-awaited cartridge adapters for the Pocket will be available for preorder on October 21, for a planned ship date of Q3 2023. These adapters will allow the Pocket to play TurboGrafx-16, Neo Geo Pocket, and Atari Lynx games. So, if you've ever wanted to take Splatterhouse on the go, this is your chance.

Finally, the company announced that the Super Nt and Mega Sg will go on sale one final time on October 28. The consoles cost $200, and play Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games respectively.

In our review, critic Steven Petite called the Analogue Pocket the best way to play Game Boy games. He particularly praised the handheld console's 3.5-inch LCD display as a vast improvement compared to actual Game Boy consoles, even the backlit SP.

