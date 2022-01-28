An Xbox-Exclusive Monster Hunter-Style Game Is Reportedly In The Works At Certain Affinity

According to recent reports, Microsoft is looking into creating an Xbox-exclusive game similar to the Monster Hunter series.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb first brought up the project, noting that Certain Affinity--which helped develop Halo Infinite and Doom--are likely behind it. Windows Central since has corroborated his claims. According to Windows Central, Certain Affinity's game with Microsoft is codenamed Project Suerte.

The report states Project Suerte has been in development since Summer 2020 and is likely slated for reveal in 2023 with a release in 2024. However, the game might launch sooner if the development goes smoothly. Additionally, as co-developers on Halo Infinite, Certain Affinity is reportedly working on a new game mode for the title. It's currently unknown whether it's a battle royale mode or something entirely different.

Last year, Certain Affinity announced a new IP of its own and then later hired Halo developer veteran Dan Ayoub. It's possible that the studio's new IP is Project Suerte, but we'll have to wait at least a year to find out for sure.

Monster Hunter is a globally popular franchise, with its most popular entry, Monster Hunter World, having released on Xbox One and PC back in 2018. The game has sold over 20 million copies as of October 2021 and is Capcom's highest-selling title ever.

