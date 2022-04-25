An Unofficial VR Version Of Elden Ring Is On The Horizon

If From Software's latest open-world adventure wasn't immersive enough for you out the box, we have good news: an Elden Ring VR mod is in the works.

The unofficial release is the latest project from popular modder Luke Ross, known for his VR versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. According to his Patreon page, the Elden Ring VR mod should be playable by the end of the week, though he notes it will "likely be a work-in-progress for quite some time."

While Elden Ring's original third-person perspective will remain an option, the VR version is meant to be experienced in first-person. "Third-person in this game is really far away," said Ross in an interview with PC Gamer. "That doesn't work very well in VR... I think the first-person camera is where it's at."

Other steps were taken to make the VR experience compatible with the demanding gameplay of Elden Ring, as well. For example, when rolling away from enemies, Ross programed the camera to remain "oriented correctly to what your head is doing in real life." In other words, you can dodge without your perspective flipping upside down every time you do so.

Like with any VR game--especially those originally designed without VR functionality in mind--the risk of motion sickness is very much present. But Ross seems acutely aware of this fact, writing in the game's description on his Patreon, "Keep your VR legs in shape, because they're really going to be put to the test..."

While it remains to be seen how well the combat mechanics of Elden Ring will translate to the VR experience, the sprawling landscape of the Lands Between--and the many towering enemies who inhabit it--is sure to be a sight to behold through a headset.

For updates on how to play Elden Ring in VR, follow Ross' "R.E.A.L. VR mods" Patreon.