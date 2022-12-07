An English Soccer Player Brought A PC Setup To The World Cup To Play Fortnite

While Fortnite doesn't have an official collaboration with the FIFA World Cup this year, the popular battle royale game has made an appearance thanks to English player Jordan Pickford's obsession with it. In an interview posted to England's official YouTube, Pickford explained that the case held a full set up including a monitor, which he prefers to the laptop screen.

As picked up by Eurogamer, the soccer star was asked about the case around 8 minutes into the interview. When asked what he does with his downtime in the camp, Pickford says he'll "try and do recovery, feel good about yourself, get a massage, whatever you need, spend some time with the lads, Fortnite. I'm still on the Fortnite vibe."

Interviewer Josh Denzel takes the chance to pull up a video of Pickford with his case on the way to the World Cup, saying the PC is "a proper bit of kit." Pickford responds that he's "not messing about" when it comes to gaming.

Pickford explains that he plays with a PC setup at home, but usually only brings a laptop with him while travelling, but this year he was well and truly sick of playing on the tiny screen. The solution was to build the travel case to fit a larger monitor, with a souped-up gaming laptop to run Fortnite. "I'm just trying to get the best frames and that," he concludes. "Get the upper hand."

Fortnite only just launched its game-changing fourth season this week, so it's not surprising Pickford is keen to get some games in.