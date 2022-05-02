An Elden Ring Player Successfully Turns The Fisher-Price Toy Controller Into An Xbox Controller
Rudeism showed off his latest creation with an Elden Ring demo.
Twitter user Rudeism has modded the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Game & Learn Controller to be a fully functional Xbox controller. Rudeism recently showed footage of the controller in action, using it to play Elden Ring on PC.
here's the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action!— Rudeism (@rudeism) May 1, 2022
let me know what games you'd like to see me play with it
and thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/3OETvcsEsI
Originally inspired by a post from Twitter user Wario64, the controller is complete with a left joystick, D-pad, four face buttons (A through D), and a left and right trigger, each capable of receiving both bumper and trigger inputs.
Fans were quick to point out the lack of a right joystick. To address this, Rudeism programmed the controller's yellow slider--meant to change the mode from music to numbers--to switch the joystick between left and right. The switch also changes some of the face button inputs--changing the C button from "B" to "Start," for example.
One feature of the original controller that Rudeism kept intact is its sound effects. A baby-like voice will say the corresponding number, shape, or color of whatever button you press, whenever you press it. Clicking in the joystick even plays a little jingle! Good luck beating Malenia with your controller singing "A, B, C, D, come and play a game with me!" throughout the fight.
it's done.— Rudeism (@rudeism) May 1, 2022
I've turned this Fisher Price toy controller into a fully functional Xbox controller
it can do anything a standard controller can do, PLUS it still makes all the annoying sounds it did originally
demo soon pic.twitter.com/yNIyCI8WSr
This isn't Rudeism's first foray into controller mods. He's known for beating Dark Souls 3 with a single button using morse code, and has even played Hades using a pomegranate. Follow him on Twitch, Twitter, or YouTube to see what he comes up with next.
