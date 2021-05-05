An Among Us Collector's Edition Is Coming From Limited Run Games

There's nothing sus about this collector's edition. Limited Run Games, which often brings digital-only titles to a physical format with plenty of extra goodies, is partnering with developer Innersloth for a collector's edition of Among Us. Customers can start preordering the Among Us Collector's edition from Limited Run Games' store on May 11 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Preorders for the bundle will likewise close on June 27 at 8:59 PM PT / 11:59 PM ET.

This collector's edition of the hit indie title will cost $80, a steep hike on the game's usual price of just $5. That being said, customers get a ton of extra Among Us-themed merch for picking up this bundle.

The Among Us Collector's edition includes two copies of the game, although they're both digital. One copy is specifically for Steam while the other can only be redeemed on the Epic Games Store. Along with a couple of copies of Among Us, customers will also get a working Emergency Button from the game, a CD featuring its ambient music, and an imposter-themed steelbook containing a disc of Among Us concept art and interviews with Innersloth. The collector's edition also includes a reversible poster.

This is all packed into an emergency button box. The box itself is blue with white sides. On top, it reads "Emergency" and in the middle is a big, shiny red button in a plastic case just asking to be pressed.

If you just want to get your hands on a copy of Among Us, the game is currently on sale for $4 on Steam.