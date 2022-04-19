Amy Hennig Is Getting Another Crack At Leading A Star Wars Game

Skydance New Media has announced that it is working with Lucasfilm Games on a new Star Wars action-adventure game that will feature an original story. Skydance New Media is a division of Skydance Media that was started and is now led by writer and director Amy Hennig, known for her work as head writer and creative director of Uncharted 1-4.

"I've often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly," Hennig said in a press release. "I'm elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love."

This isn't the first time Hennig has been in the driving seat for a new Star Wars game. In April 2014, Hennig joined Visceral Games to lead development on Project Ragtag, a third-person action-adventure Star Wars game set to take place after the events of A New Hope. However, publisher EA canceled the project alongside the shuttering of Visceral Games.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be working again with [Hennig]," Lucasfilm Games vice president Douglas Reilly said. "She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure. Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We're working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we're looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right."

As long as it's a weird Star Wars game, I'll be happy. Most of the traditional benchmarks for Star Wars are likely being covered elsewhere--Ubisoft Massive is making a Star Wars game, Respawn is working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Aspyr is remaking Knights of the Old Republic. Bit Reactor is also making a new Star Wars strategy game.

In October 2021, Skydance New Media revealed that it was working with Marvel Entertainment on a new Marvel superhero action-adventure game. Hennig is also credited with making the bedrock of the story for Forspoken, an isekai-like role-playing game scheduled to launch for PS5 and PC on October 11.

