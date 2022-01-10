Among Us Was The PlayStation Store's Most Downloaded Game In December 2021

PlayStation's top downloaded games for December 2021 have been revealed, and across North American and European regions, Among Us rose to the top on both PS5 and PS4 consoles. Among Us made its console debut in December, and at a $4 price-point, the popular social game was an easy purchase for fans and newcomers alike.

While players were trying to figure out just who the most suspicious person around them was, the rest of the top ten featured newer games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, Madden NFL 22, and Battlefield 2042 in the US and Canadian charts, while the European lists had a similar spread of games in its top ten list.

A number of older games also reached the top 10, as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the remastered edition of Marvel's Spider-Man were some of the most-downloaded games of the year across the world, while Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla also earned a spot on the US chart. Considering that the Nordic sandbox was drastically discounted last year and came with a free upgrade option for newer consoles, it's not too surprising to see it resurface on the charts.

In the VR department, Beat Saber was the most-downloaded PSVR game in the US, Canada, and Europe, while the rest of those lists were populated by Job Simulator, Swordsman VR, and Superhot VR. For those players looking for a free-to-play experience, Fortnite was firmly entrenched at the top, while the rest of the world delved into games such as Genshin Impact, Destiny 2, and Rocket League.

The full rankings for North America and Europe, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog post, are listed below.

PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - December 2021

US/Canada

PS5

Among Us Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Kena: Bridge of Spirits It Takes Two

PS4

Among Us Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 22 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales NBA 2K22 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Minecraft FIFA 22

PSVR Games

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Swordsman VR Creed Rise to Glory Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Gorn After the Fall Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine

Free-to-play PS4 and PS5

Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Rec Room Apex Legends Genshin Impact Destiny 2 Brawlhalla eFootball 2022 Dauntless

Europe

PS5

Among Us FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales F1 2021 Kena: Bridge of Spirits It Takes Two Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Battlefield 2042 Far Cry 6

PS4

Among Us FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Spider-Man The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Minecraft F1 2021 Gran Turismo Sport Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PSVR Games

Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality DOOM 3: VR Edition DOOM VFR PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-play PS4 and PS5

Fortnite Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2022 Genshin Impact Rec Room Brawlhalla Apex Legends Destiny 2 Dauntless