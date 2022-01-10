Among Us Was The PlayStation Store's Most Downloaded Game In December 2021
There's nothing suspicious at all about Among Us taking the top spot.
PlayStation's top downloaded games for December 2021 have been revealed, and across North American and European regions, Among Us rose to the top on both PS5 and PS4 consoles. Among Us made its console debut in December, and at a $4 price-point, the popular social game was an easy purchase for fans and newcomers alike.
While players were trying to figure out just who the most suspicious person around them was, the rest of the top ten featured newer games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, Madden NFL 22, and Battlefield 2042 in the US and Canadian charts, while the European lists had a similar spread of games in its top ten list.
A number of older games also reached the top 10, as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the remastered edition of Marvel's Spider-Man were some of the most-downloaded games of the year across the world, while Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla also earned a spot on the US chart. Considering that the Nordic sandbox was drastically discounted last year and came with a free upgrade option for newer consoles, it's not too surprising to see it resurface on the charts.
In the VR department, Beat Saber was the most-downloaded PSVR game in the US, Canada, and Europe, while the rest of those lists were populated by Job Simulator, Swordsman VR, and Superhot VR. For those players looking for a free-to-play experience, Fortnite was firmly entrenched at the top, while the rest of the world delved into games such as Genshin Impact, Destiny 2, and Rocket League.
The full rankings for North America and Europe, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog post, are listed below.
PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - December 2021
US/Canada
PS5
- Among Us
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- It Takes Two
PS4
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 22
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K22
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Minecraft
- FIFA 22
PSVR Games
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Swordsman VR
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Gorn
- After the Fall
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Arizona Sunshine
Free-to-play PS4 and PS5
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Rec Room
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
- eFootball 2022
- Dauntless
Europe
PS5
- Among Us
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- F1 2021
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- It Takes Two
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Battlefield 2042
- Far Cry 6
PS4
- Among Us
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Minecraft
- F1 2021
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
PSVR Games
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- DOOM VFR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
Free-to-play PS4 and PS5
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Rec Room
- Brawlhalla
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Dauntless
