Among Us: Updated Art Style, New Meeting Screen, And More Coming

The developer of Among Us has revealed some of the new features coming to the popular game, including an updated art style, new meeting screen, and more.

Regarding the art style, Innersloth said in its blog post that it will offer an "updated" take on how Among Us currently looks. It won't be "too different from what you're used to," the studio said. The main thing people may notice is that Among Us will have "cleaner lines." There will be other, unspecified improvements to make processes like animating easier for the studio.

Innersloth is also working on 15-player lobbies for Among Us, while six new colors are coming in a future update. More details on these will be revealed in May.

"Considering all the colors we already have, it was actually kind of difficult to find colors that will automatically be visually distinct from all the other ones," the studio said. "But in terms of accessibility and colorblindness, we hope to move away from colors being the defining way people identify each other. We're workshopping ideas for that though."

Among Us is also getting a new meeting screen to accommodate the larger lobby size. Innersloth said fans can look forward to a "bit of reworking there." Among Us will also get a new intro sequence that better highlights important information like who died between rounds. You can see a work-in-progress look at the new meeting screen, but remember it's not final and subject to change.

Additionally, Innersloth has been working with partners to revamp the Among Us website, and this will include better bug-reporting systems and a new page that runs down all the bug fixes that the studio is currently working on.

In terms of bug fixes, Innersloth said it's aware that crewmate sprites can appear as "weird pink rectangles" on some Android devices and Chromebooks. Innersloth said it has identified "most of the issue" and should be able to fix it relatively soon.

Finally, Innersloth said it has been working with itch.io to explore if it might be able to add support for Among Us on the platorm.

"Thanks for the patience as we tackle all the bugs and get this crew wrangled in. Keep an eye out for more announcements in the future though... we've always got a little secret something in the works," the studio said to cap off its message.

Among Us will release on Xbox this summer.