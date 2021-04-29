Among Us Lands On PS4, PS5 Later This Year
Developer Innersloth has revealed that Among Us is coming to PlayStation consoles sometime this year.
During PlayStation's State of Play livestream, developer Innersloth's Among Us made a brief appearance to announce that the social deception game will land on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021. An exact release date was not specified, but we do know cross-play and online multiplayer will be supported.
In addition to confirming that Among Us will make its way to PlayStation consoles this year, Innersloth has partnered with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games to create a PlayStation-exclusive Among Us skin. The skin is based on the signature PlayStation mascot duo, which includes an outfit, hat, and Clank-looking pet.
🌟 AMONG US - COMING TO PLAYSTATION 🌟— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 29, 2021
get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board!!
✨ on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year
✨ exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet
✨ crossplay and online multiplayer
tell your friends but more importantly.. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU
The State of Play livestream contained a few other announcements, such as confirmation that Subnautica: Below Zero will launch on PS4 and PS5 (as well as Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S) on May 14. The bulk of the presentation, however, is centered around Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Insomniac Games powered through 15-minutes of gameplay, showcasing new world, characters, and abilities.
In other Among Us news, Innersloth is still hard at work on overhauling the game's art style. Other upcoming updates include a new meeting screen and larger game lobbies. Elsewhere, an April update for Among Us let multiple users log into the game using the same device.
