Among Us Lands On PS4, PS5 Later This Year

During PlayStation's State of Play livestream, developer Innersloth's Among Us made a brief appearance to announce that the social deception game will land on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021. An exact release date was not specified, but we do know cross-play and online multiplayer will be supported.

In addition to confirming that Among Us will make its way to PlayStation consoles this year, Innersloth has partnered with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games to create a PlayStation-exclusive Among Us skin. The skin is based on the signature PlayStation mascot duo, which includes an outfit, hat, and Clank-looking pet.

🌟 AMONG US - COMING TO PLAYSTATION 🌟



get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board!!

✨ on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year

✨ exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet

✨ crossplay and online multiplayer



tell your friends but more importantly.. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 29, 2021

The State of Play livestream contained a few other announcements, such as confirmation that Subnautica: Below Zero will launch on PS4 and PS5 (as well as Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S) on May 14. The bulk of the presentation, however, is centered around Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Insomniac Games powered through 15-minutes of gameplay, showcasing new world, characters, and abilities.

In other Among Us news, Innersloth is still hard at work on overhauling the game's art style. Other upcoming updates include a new meeting screen and larger game lobbies. Elsewhere, an April update for Among Us let multiple users log into the game using the same device.