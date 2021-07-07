Among Us July 7 Patch Notes: New Vent Cleaning Task, Bug Fixes

Among Us's Version 2021.6.30 update (aka the July 7 patch) is live on all platforms, and it introduces a big change to the game in the form of vent cleaning. It also adds new languages to the game--including Chinese and Irish--and stomps out a few nasty bugs, such as one that caused players to get stuck in place after a meeting concluded.

The new vent cleaning task allows all players to clean a vent (surprisingly enough), which prevents any imposters from using the vent for a time. Once the vent is cleaned, imposters can use that vent, and imposters can still use other vents to hide while the vent is being cleaned. However, if an imposter is hiding in a vent that you clean, they'll be booted out, and you can see who they are. How dramatic.

latest bug update is out now! 🔪 🐛

version 2021.6.30 features:

• new vent cleaning task!!!

• new translations: Traditional and Simplified Chinese & Irish

• getting stuck in place is fixed

• scaling on "SHH" screen fixed

• and more!

full dev log: https://t.co/KjUrmG9zoL pic.twitter.com/0OilFkOtD4 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) July 7, 2021

As mentioned above, this patch also fixes several well-known bugs in the game, included one that caused players to get stuck after meetings, and the broken scaling on the SHH screen. Clouds in the airship will now move in the correct direction, which is a fun detail. Unfortunately, the wizard hat is still missing, so you'll have to wait for a future patch to roleplay your D&D dreams.

Developer Innersloth recently confirmed that Among Us will add 15-player lobbies to the game sometime soon as part of its ongoing roadmap. There's also a Map 5 on the way with a new Hide & Seek mode, too.

Among Us July 7 Patch Notes

New additions:

Added vent cleaning task. Cleaning the vent will prevent any impostors from using that specific vent, but Impostors can still use other vents and the vent will be usable once it’s cleaned. If an Impostor is already camping out in a vent and then you start cleaning that vent, it'll boot them out with a dramatic sound and you'll see who it is. Surprise!

Cleaning the vent will prevent any impostors from using that specific vent, but Impostors can still use other vents and the vent will be usable once it’s cleaned. If an Impostor is already camping out in a vent and then you start cleaning that vent, it'll boot them out with a dramatic sound and you'll see who it is. Surprise! New languages. Traditional and Simplified Chinese and Irish localization added. Thanks to Úna-Minh, Brian, Cormac, and Mike for the Irish translations.

Bug fixes:

Getting stuck in place after a meeting is fixed. This was the biggest issue with the latest update, so run free now!! Be free beans!!

This was the biggest issue with the latest update, so run free now!! Be free beans!! Scaling on "SHH" screen fixed. YES I read your comments on the SHH screen. The absolute hate that poor screen got, my goodness. I had to give it 3 tubs of ice cream to feel better. It's okay though, the world is aligned once again, the proportions have been fixed after it got weirdly borked.

Geoff eyepatch is now (sadly) back to being a mask. :(

:( Clouds in the Airship no longer move in the wrong direction. No more backwards progress! Onward!

No more backwards progress! Onward! Upload Data phone colors fixed. I have no clever caption for this.

I have no clever caption for this. All major buttons are now localized. Yeah I’m really running out of fun ways to make this content interesting.

Yeah I’m really running out of fun ways to make this content interesting. Android black screen fixed. This was fixed in a small hotfix already for Android in version 2021.6.16, but just in case you missed that update, it’s fixed now!

This was fixed in a small hotfix already for Android in version 2021.6.16, but just in case you missed that update, it’s fixed now! iOS startup crash fixed. This was also fixed in a small hotfix!

This was also fixed in a small hotfix! Other minor visual and localization bug fixes. Our programming and QA team did a really great job please give them a psychic high five.

Ongoing bugs: