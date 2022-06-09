Among Us Items Arrive In Fortnite After Earlier Tease

Epic is adding new Among Us crossover items today in Fortnite as part of a collaboration teased in 2021. With this new collaboration, players can have their favorite Among Us crewmate as back bling in Fortnite.

We got our first look at the new Among Us items, a customizable back bling and an emote, from Fortnite content creator Shiina.

IN-GAME LOOK: Among Us X Fortnite pic.twitter.com/sgaa7DO2FB — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 9, 2022

While the Among Us items will debut in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date, players can get them as soon as today by buying Among Us on the Epic Games Store. Players who have already purchased the game on EGS previously will unlock the items right away when they next log into Fortnite.

Epic previously came under fire for "lifting so much from indie darling Among Us" when making their Among Us-like mode Impostors. It's not a limited-time mode but a long-term addition to the game, even contributing to Fortnite lore.

Despite the success, Epic still received backlash for using similar mechanics to Among Us, such as performing tasks, calling meetings, and spectating the rest of the players as ghosts once an impostor has eliminated you. Even Innersloth admitted that it would have been nice to collaborate on Fortnite's Imposter mode.

When the 18.20 patch notes were released for Fortnite, both companies began chatting publicly on Twitter to let fans know that a collaboration would be coming.

The Best Fortnite Skins So Far See More

For more Fortnite news, be sure to check out these stories: