Among Us Is Headed To VR Platforms

During The Game Awards, Among Us developer Innersloth revealed that its hit game about figuring out just who the deadly impostor is on a spaceship full of sus players is coming to virtual reality platforms in the near future.

This version of the game has been developed by VR studio Schell Games (developer of I Expect You To Die), and will move the 2D action of Among Us into a 3D multiplayer world that places players in the heart of the Skeld and retains the core mechanics of the original game.

"We're excited to take all the features players worldwide have enjoyed from Among Us and tailor them to a fully immersive experience in virtual reality," said Schell games CEO Jesse Schell in a press release. "There's a lot to love about Among Us and this partnership presents a perfect pairing of the runaway success of the original game and the upward trajectory of the virtual reality ecosystem."

Innersloth has continued to update Among Us throughout 2021, with its most recent upgrade being the addition of an in-game microtransaction store and four new roles. Among Us was originally released in 2018 but it wasn't until 2020 that the game took off and became a huge mainstream hit. Among Us will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it arrives on December 14, while PlayStation fans can look forward to special Ratchet & Clank DLC when it arrives on that platform.