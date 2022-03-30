Among Us Is Adding Master Chief And Ratchet & Clank DLC Skins, It Seems

It appears Innersloth's popular social deduction game Among Us is adding new characters from other massive franchises. Social media posts have suggested that Master Chief from Halo and Ratchet and Clank from... Ratchet and Clank are coming to Among Us at some point in the future.

Master Chief and 343 Guilty Spark character skins can be seen in the Halo tweet, with the super-soldier dropping down through a vent. Innersloth's own tweet about Ratchet and Clank is more definitive, plainly and firmly stating that Ratchet and Clank cosmetics are coming "soon" to Among Us.

Master Chief, would you mind telling us what you’re doing in that vent? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/p0xHxP3XoC — Halo (@Halo) March 30, 2022

sure Ratchet can save the galaxy

but can they survive tasks in Electrical?

Ratchet & Clank cosmetics coming soon 🪐 pic.twitter.com/oOHxkxJr99 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) March 30, 2022

Master Chief, Ratchet, and Clank won't be the first characters from other franchises showing up in Among Us. Before this, Among Us added skins for League of Legends and Scream. Outside of video game characters, Among Us has welcomed big-name guests before. Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played Among Us and discussed her policies, while Jimmy Fallon played during his late night TV show.

We don't know about a price or release date for these new skins, but keep checking back with GameSpot for more on the Halo and Ratchet and Clank crossover DLC for Among Us.

Among Us itself is crossing over with other games, too, as an Among Us crewmate is coming to developer Owlchemy Labs' soon-to-launch VR game Cosmonious High. Among Us itself is also coming to VR, with the new edition coming from VR studio Schell Games, the developer of I Expect You To Die.