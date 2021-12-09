Among Us Invades Samurai Gunn 2 With New Character And Map

Samurai Gunn 2, the chaotic 2D action sequel, is getting a new visitor from outer space, with Among Us' Crewmate joining the game's roster. The news was revealed during The Game Awards 2021.

The Crewmate will join the game on December 16, along with a new map designed around Among Us' popular Skeld map. This will also introduce new mechanics to Samurai Gunn 2 inspired by the hit indie title, including familiar jobs that can (and likely will) kill opponents in new ways. The trailer also seems to indicate that you'll be able to attack as the deadly Imposter, although just how that works isn't clear yet.

The Crewmate is the latest of several "Friends" that have crossed over into Samurai Gunn 2 from other indie titles. The game, which is still in early access, already features Ana from Spelunky 2 and Minit from the time loop game of the same name. The Crewmate seems to be a more substantial addition in comparison, however, given its additional mechanics that broaden the already more complex combat of the sequel.

Samurai Gunn 2 is still in early access of Steam, as the development team continues to add more biomes and bosses to its new single-player campaign. The game's multiplayer is also being continually supported with new maps and characters. It debuted on PC back in July for $15, and a Nintendo Switch version is planned once the game hits version 1.0.