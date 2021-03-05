Among Us Gets Quickchat Feature, Devs Promise "Big Update News" Soon

The social deception game Among Us received a new update that introduced a Quickchat feature, giving players a series of prompts to choose from for more efficient communication. Developer Innersloth also teased that news about the "big update" is coming "soon."

The studio revealed Among Us' new feature on Twitter with a photo showcasing how it works. When opening the in-game chat menu, players will be greeted by a few different prompts related to various actions like accusing and responding. Innersloth said this feature is an "easier, faster, and safer option to play if you're using text chat." It'll also be a boon for those who want to communicate but prefer to not use their voice or the in-game text chat system.

hey Crewmates, small feature✨

we've just added Quickchat (v 2021.2.21) - this is an easier, faster and safer option to play if you're using text chat! more info in game.

i know u're waiting for the big update news too. the ball is rolling, promise i'll get u more info soon! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/16ZDIwmWGt — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) March 5, 2021

There are a few different ways to communicate in Among Us, including chatting through an external program like Discord. The new Quickchat feature will supplement these methods. It'll give players even more options to communicate and strategize with each other in-game.

Alongside releasing this update, Innersloth reiterated that "the ball is rolling" on the "big update," which may feature the Airship map. The studio said more information is coming "soon." Innersloth also noted that "other edits to the [game's] system" are happening.

Innersloth discussed why updates for Among Us are taking longer than expected in January 2021, saying the game's sudden popularity focused the studio to "streamline things."