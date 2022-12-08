Among Us Gets Official Hide And Seek Mode Very Soon

The wildly popular online social game Among Us appeared at The Game Awards where Innersloth revealed a major change coming to the game. Hide and Seek mode, a long-requested feature from fans, is getting official support from tomorrow, December 9, with the official name being "Hide n Seek."

Hide and Seek has been a popular way for players to modify the traditional parameters of Among Us for a long time, with players needing to somewhat reinvent a match and even invite players with the premise that regular Among Us would not be available in the lobby. Now, Innsersloth will streamline and likely improve that experience, giving the mode its own ruleset, matchmaking lobbies, and a big scary new impostor monster running around eating everyone.

👁️ EMERGENCY MEETING 👁️



our official Hide n Seek mode is coming out extremely soon on all platforms Dec 9 2022



🍕 new surprises to survive from

🍕 a beanload of new cosmetics and pets

🍕 pet your pets!!

🍕 screaming



and more!! it's our biggest update this year!!



ok see u soon pic.twitter.com/DPfaJjtYc3 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9, 2022

In addition to the new mode, the update will also bring features like petting your pets, new cosmetics, and screaming, apparently. The update will be free on all platforms starting on December 9.