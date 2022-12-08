Among Us Gets Official Hide And Seek Mode Very Soon
Among Us held an "emergency meeting" at the Game Awards pre-show, for something huge.
The wildly popular online social game Among Us appeared at The Game Awards where Innersloth revealed a major change coming to the game. Hide and Seek mode, a long-requested feature from fans, is getting official support from tomorrow, December 9, with the official name being "Hide n Seek."
Hide and Seek has been a popular way for players to modify the traditional parameters of Among Us for a long time, with players needing to somewhat reinvent a match and even invite players with the premise that regular Among Us would not be available in the lobby. Now, Innsersloth will streamline and likely improve that experience, giving the mode its own ruleset, matchmaking lobbies, and a big scary new impostor monster running around eating everyone.
👁️ EMERGENCY MEETING 👁️— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9, 2022
our official Hide n Seek mode is coming out extremely soon on all platforms Dec 9 2022
🍕 new surprises to survive from
🍕 a beanload of new cosmetics and pets
🍕 pet your pets!!
🍕 screaming
and more!! it's our biggest update this year!!
ok see u soon pic.twitter.com/DPfaJjtYc3
In addition to the new mode, the update will also bring features like petting your pets, new cosmetics, and screaming, apparently. The update will be free on all platforms starting on December 9.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation