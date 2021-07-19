Among Us Gets Free Trial For Nintendo Switch Online Members Along With A Sale This Week

Nintendo is hosting a free game trial for Switch Online members, in which you can play the social deduction game Among Us from July 21-27.

Aside from subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online--which is $4 for a month, $8 for three months, $20 for 12 months, and $35 uSD for a family plan--there are no other strings attached to play Among Us for free starting this Wednesday. And members can play the entire game.

Along with the free trial, Among Us is getting its price slashed by 30% starting Wednesday. This means Nintendo Switch players can get the game for $3.50 instead of $5 USD. The sale runs from July 21 to August 1.

Sus out impostors in the full version of #AmongUs, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 7/21 10 AM PT—7/27, 11:59 PM PT!

Among Us will also be available to purchase for 30% off from 7/21, 10 AM PT—8/1, 11:59 PM PT!

Pre download here: https://t.co/uJ7FrqPNZd pic.twitter.com/br3kWJijnJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 19, 2021

Among Us continues to be a popular online multiplayer game, with new content--like another map and game mode--coming down the pipeline. Developer InnerSloth also confirmed that 15-player lobbies are in the works.

In other Among Us news, InnerSloth rolled out a patch that added a new vent-cleaning task, as well as additional language translations and bug fixes.