FIFA 22 Gameplay Reveal Money in the Bank Results Skyward Sword Crystal Guide Overwatch Games 2021 John Wick TV Series PS5 Restock Tracker

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Among Us Gets Free Trial For Nintendo Switch Online Members Along With A Sale This Week

The social deduction game Among Us will receive a 30% discount alongside a free trial period on Nintendo Switch starting this week.

By on

Comments

Nintendo is hosting a free game trial for Switch Online members, in which you can play the social deduction game Among Us from July 21-27.

Aside from subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online--which is $4 for a month, $8 for three months, $20 for 12 months, and $35 uSD for a family plan--there are no other strings attached to play Among Us for free starting this Wednesday. And members can play the entire game.

Along with the free trial, Among Us is getting its price slashed by 30% starting Wednesday. This means Nintendo Switch players can get the game for $3.50 instead of $5 USD. The sale runs from July 21 to August 1.

Among Us continues to be a popular online multiplayer game, with new content--like another map and game mode--coming down the pipeline. Developer InnerSloth also confirmed that 15-player lobbies are in the works.

In other Among Us news, InnerSloth rolled out a patch that added a new vent-cleaning task, as well as additional language translations and bug fixes.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Among Us
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)