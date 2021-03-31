Among Us Future Updates Include Full Art Style Revamp and Larger Lobbies

Now that Among Us' Airship map is live on all platforms, developer Innersloth has detailed some changes coming in future updates. This includes overhauling the art style, upping the lobby size, and opening up about development.

According to a blog post on the game's itch.io page, Innersloth co-founder Marcus "Puffballs United" Bromander has "completely updated the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process." Furthermore, the lobby size will increase to 15. (Innersloth noted that the new Airship map is the "biggest one yet.")

As for providing more transparent communication, the studio said its priority is to "show [the community] the development process, what goes on behind the scenes, and for [the community] to grow with us." Innersloth concluded by saying it doesn't "want to hide anything from [the community] when it comes to this stuff."

Lastly, Among Us fans can visit the game's online store to try their hands at getting a crewmate plushie. They're currently sold out, will only be purchasable through the official store, and stand at about six inches tall.

There's probably an imposter among these plushy crewmates...

In other Among Us news, Innersloth dropped an update earlier this month that added a new Quickchat feature to make party communication more efficient, especially for those who prefer to not use their voice.