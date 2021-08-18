Among Us Developers React To Fortnite's New Impostors Mode

Fortnite launched its new game mode "Impostors" this week, which features players working together to discover just who the saboteurs are in their team. If the eight Agents can complete all their assignments or eject two Impostors before they cause too much disruption, they win the round. If that idea sounds sus, then that's because the new mode sounds familiar to indie-hit Among Us.

Individual members from Among Us developer Innersloth took to Twitter to discuss Fortnite's Impostor mode, and how Epic appears to have pinched more than just a few non-patented game ideas for its take on the genre.

"It would've been really, really cool to collab," Innersloth community director Victoria Tran tweeted. "Like game mechanics, fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting?"

Not too long after the mode debuted, programmer Gary Porter pointed out some suspicious similarities between Fortnite's Loop Control facility and the Skeld map in Among Us:

Things are still looking up for Among Us though, as Innersloth has a number of official collaborations with other games in development while it continues to work on content recently revealed in its 2021 roadmap.

As for Epic, this isn't the first time that it has been accused of copyright infringement. Lawsuits were filed against the company by "Backpack Kid" and Alfonso Ribeiro, although these were eventually dropped. Fortnite itself seemed to be influenced by PUBG's success in the battle royale genre when it first launched and even saw its developer sue Epic over these similarities.

In more Fortnite news, this week saw the debut of the first-ever Wonder Woman skin in the game and several other updates that you can read about in the 17.40 patch notes.