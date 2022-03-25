Among Us Crewmate Enters 3D World Of Cosmonious High In New Collab

An Among Us crewmate is invading the world of the VR game Cosmonious High, which launches next week.

An Among Us crewmate is coming to developer Owlchemy Labs' soon-to-launch VR game Cosmonious High, the studio has announced. This Among Us crewmate is hiding somewhere n the Cosmonious High world, and Owlchemy isn't saying exactly where to find them.

Once players find this crewmate, however, they can interact with them, but no further details were announced. Of note, this is the first time an Among Us character is being rendered in a 3D game--and in the case of Cosmonious High, the crewmate is in virtual reality, too.

The Among Us crewmate will be featured in Cosmonious High when it launches March 31 on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR. Developer Owlchemy Labs previously made Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator. Check out the Among Us x Cosmonious High announcement trailer above to learn more.

Cosmonious High puts players into the role of Prismi, who crash-lands in a strange place on the first day of an alien high school. "This welcoming place is alive with fun and friendly characters but plagued by mysterious malfunctions. Players will unlock powers, take classes, make friends, and restore Cosmonious High to its former glory," reads a line from the game's description.

Among Us itself is also coming to VR, with the new edition coming from VR studio Schell Games, the developer of I Expect You To Die. With the VR edition, the 2D action of Among Us will turn into a 3D multiplayer world that retains the core mechanics of the original game.

