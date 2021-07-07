The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Among Us Collector's Editions Are Available For Preorder Now
They range from $30 to $90 and include both physical and digital goodies.
Among Us was one of the biggest hits of 2020--despite not actually being a new game--and InnerSloth, Maximum Games, and Robot Teddy have revealed new ways to experience it with three Among Us Collector's Edition variants. Ranging from $30 to $90, they include things like stickers, posters, plush toys, a fleece blanket, and lots of extra DLC. They're available for all the consoles, though PC is left out as Limited Run has its own physical version.
Among Us Ejected Edition
$90
The most expensive of the three collector's editions comes loaded with exclusive DLC, a sticker sheet, one of 12 holographic access cards, a map poster, phone and PC wallpaper codes, a lanyard, a plush, and a steelbook case. All standard DLC is also included for free.
Among Us Imposter Edition
$50
For a little less, the Among Us Imposter Edition still includes most of the content from the Ejected Edition, including the stickers, holographic access cards, plush, lanyard, and poster. The steelbook here is replaced by a 3D lenticular case, if that's something you're into. It also still includes the codes for wallpapers on your PC or phone so you can show your fandom all the time.
Among Us Crewmate Edition
$30
For $30, you can still get plenty of goodies in the Among Us Crewmate Edition. These include the stickers, access cards, exclusive DLC, map poster, and wallpapers. You'll just get the standard game case, but it's a lot of value for the price.
