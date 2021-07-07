Among Us Collector's Editions Are Available For Preorder Now

Among Us was one of the biggest hits of 2020--despite not actually being a new game--and InnerSloth, Maximum Games, and Robot Teddy have revealed new ways to experience it with three Among Us Collector's Edition variants. Ranging from $30 to $90, they include things like stickers, posters, plush toys, a fleece blanket, and lots of extra DLC. They're available for all the consoles, though PC is left out as Limited Run has its own physical version.