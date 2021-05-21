Among Us Adding Rose Color, More Info Coming At Summer Game Fest

Innersloth's popular game Among Us is adding a new color, rose, in the next big update. On top of that, the studio has teased more info to come during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest.

Posting on Twitter, Innersloth shared an image of the new rose color for Among Us, which you can see below. Rose joins other existing colors such as black, white, brown, pink, and orange, among others.

here's one of the new colors coming to our next big update!!!



💗 ROSE 💗



we'll reveal more info during @summergamefest, so keep an eye out June 10 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/8ejpH3cXvl — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) May 20, 2021

Rose is coming to Among Us in the game's next big update, but there is no word yet on when it'll be released or what else might be included in the patch.

We may know more soon, as Innersloth also teased that more information on the update will be shared during Summer Game Fest in June. Specifically, Innersloth said fans should tune in to the Kick Off Live event on June 10 to get the scoop on what's next.

As announced earlier this week, Keighley's Summer Game Fest begins with a big show on June 10, promising a dozen reveals and announcements, and the event will then kick on for the rest of the month with additional reveals.

Among Us was originally released in 2018 but it didn't break out into mainstream popularity until 2020 thanks in part to streamers picking it up. The game became so popular that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played it during a livestream while the cast of Stranger Things played during a stream on Jimmy Fallon's late night TV show.