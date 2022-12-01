Amnesia: The Bunker Announced In Haunting New Trailer

Noted horror developer Frictional Games has unveiled one last surprise for 2022: A new game in its acclaimed Amnesia series. Amnesia: The Bunker is set to continue the atmospheric, location-driven horror of previous titles.

We don't know a lot about Amnesia: The Bunker just yet, but based on the trailer, it'll involve the player running away from a shambling monster of some sort. There's a twist this time, as instead of having no weapons to deal with the monstrosities you encounter, you have a Webley revolver. However, it only has one bullet left in its cylinder, so you better make it count.

According to the announcement, this Amnesia game will feature a higher level of player agency than previous entries in the series. Frictional also says that it will have a "sandboxy," unscripted feel, and that the game will change with every playthrough.

Amnesia: The Bunker is set for a March 2023 launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The last entry in the series, Amnesia: Rebirth, came out in 2020 to mostly positive reviews.