Amid Hellboy Reboot Controversy, Here's Who Could Replace Ed Skrein

Last week, actor Ed Skrein announced he was pulling out of the Hellboy reboot over concerns about his casting. Skrein, an English actor best known for his role as Deadpool bad guy Ajax, was recently revealed to be playing Hellboy's Major Ben Daimio. This caused some controversy, as the character is of mixed Asian heritage, which Skrein said he did not know when signing on for the part. He stepped down, and now a potential replacement has been found, it seems.

Daniel Dae Kim, who starred on ABC's hit show Lost and more recently on the CBS show Hawaii Five-O, is in talks to join the movie in the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter and other media reports.

Lionsgate, the producer of the new Hellboy movie, said in its own statement that it never intended to be "insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity." At the time, the film company said it was looking to recast the role with an actor "more consistent with the character in the source material."

Among the other actors cast for Hellboy so far are Resident Evil's Milla Jovovich as the villainous Blood Queen and Deadwood star Ian McShane as Professor Broom. Stranger Things actor David Harbour will play the titular role, and he spoke recently about how the movie won't focus significantly on Hellboy's origins. A release date has not yet been set, but the film will be directed by Neil Marshall, who is best known for his work on Game of Thrones, Doomsday, and The Descent.

Hawaii Five-O airs on CBS, the parent company of GameSpot.