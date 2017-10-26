American Vandal Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix

American Vandal, the mockumentary series that debuted on Netflix in September, has been renewed for a second season. The first season of Vandal, which puts a satirical spin on shows like HBO's The Jinx and Netflix's Making a Murderer, follows teenage documentarian Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) as he investigates the mystery of Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro), a senior held responsible for spray painting penises on the cars of teachers at their high school.

While a plot for the second season has yet to be announced, a teaser released by Netflix reveals Peter will once again narrate a mystery in Season 2. However, the action will take place at a different school. In the quick clip, pages from a yearbook are shown, giving a look at a new crop of students that could potentially find themselves at the center of whatever unfolds in the new episodes. One major difference is the formal uniforms worn by each of the students, which hint that this is going to be very different from the public high school setting of Season 1.

"You can be born into the perfect family, the perfect school, the perfect life," Peter says in a quick clip. "But can you be born above the law?"

The new season of American Vandal will consist of eight episodes--just like Season 1--and sees co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda returning to executive produce, alongside showrunner Dan Lagana.

The first season of American Vandal, which has a Metacritic score of 75, is currently available on Netflix. The series will return for new episodes in 2018.