AMD Ryzen 3 And Threadripper CPU Release Date And Specs Announced

AMD made a significant splash in the desktop CPU market back in March when it released the Ryzen 7 family, but the chip manufacturer isn't done yet. AMD's high-end desktop CPU series, called Ryzen Threadripper, will have two versions released in early August: the 1950X and 1920X. The entry-level line, known as Ryzen 3, will also have two SKUs available on July 27: the 1200X and 1200. As for specifications on the upcoming processors, the following outlines core count, thread count, and clock speeds:

Ryzen Threadripper

1950X: 16 cores / 32 threads, 3.4 GHz (stock), 4.0 GHz (boost)

1920X: 12 cores / 24 threads, 3.5 GHz (stock), 4.0 GHz (boost)

Ryzen 3

1300X: 4 cores / 4 threads, 3.5 GHz (stock), 3.7 GHz (boost)

1200: 4 cores / 4 threads, 3.1 GHz (stock), 3.4 GHz (boost)

While the budget-friendly Ryzen 3 CPUs don't have specific prices yet, you can expect them to be under $150; the cheapest Ryzen 5 retails for around $170. Both versions of Threadripper did get prices. The 16-core 1950X will cost $1000 and the 12-core 1920X will go for $800. By comparison, Intel's Core i9 7900X CPU (10-core / 20-thread) costs $1000; AMD is staying competitive by offering more cores at equivalent price tiers.

All of AMD's Ryzen CPUs are based on its latest Zen architecture, which proved to perform well in multitasking, video production, and image rendering. They fall a bit short of Intel's CPUs in overall PC gaming performance but AMD has been continually supporting the Ryzen platform with BIOS updates to improve stability and performance.