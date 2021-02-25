AMD Revealing New RX 6000 Graphics Card Next Week

AMD has revealed that it will be announcing a brand-new GPU on March 3, the latest product in its growing RX 6000 line.

AMD will be hosting a stream to reveal the new GPU, starting at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT. Rumors have been circulating for weeks now regarding a potential RX 6700, a more budget-focused RDNA 2-powered GPU. It would be AMD's answer to Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060, the latter of which launches today, February 25. These are the GPUs that most PC gamers end up buying, so one could suggest that this is the launch that AMD really wants to get right.

The launch of the higher-end RX 6000 cards took place in late 2020, with the RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT finally closing the gap on Nvidia's dominance in the market. But like Nvidia, AMD has been struggling to meet demand for its GPUs, with supply drastically constrained thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on semiconductor production--an issue President Biden has launched an investigation into.

— Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021

AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su also suggested that stock issues won't get better before the second half of 2021, although she did suggest that laptops and consoles (like the Xbox Series X and PS5) would be most affected. It's unclear how much production capacity AMD can spare for a whole new product to enter the market, but it's clear that won't stop it from launching at all.