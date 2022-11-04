AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Releases On December 19

The series has two models: the RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT.

By on

Comments

AMD announced the Radeon RX 7000 series of graphics cards today. The series includes two models: the RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT.

Both models enable high-refresh-rate 4K gaming, support 2.1 DisplayPort, have a dual media engine with AV1 support, and generate 54% more performance per watt versus the previous generation of cards. The RX 7900 XT is priced at $899 and has 20GB of 384-bit GDDR6 memory. It has 84 compute units, 2000 MHz game clock, and 300W total board power. The RX 7900 XTX is priced at $999 and has 24GB of 384-bit GDDR6 memory. It has 96 compute units, 2300 MHz game clock, and 355W total board power.

In September, Nvidia announced the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080. The RTX 4090 also has 24 GB of 384-bit GDDR6 memory and the pricepoint is $1599. It launched on October 12, after rumored delays. Originally, the RTX 4080 has a 16GB and a 12GB model, but the 12GB model has been indefinitely delayed and may receive a name change. The 16GB model is still set to release on November 16 and starts at $1199.

Both the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX will release on December 13.

