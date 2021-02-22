AMD Investigating USB Connectivity Issues On X570, B550 Motherboards

If you're invested in one of AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 CPUs, specifically on an existing 500-series motherboard, you might have encountered some strange issues with USB devices. You aren't alone, and now AMD is taking a closer look at the issue.

After clients started causing some noise on the official AMD Reddit, the company has announced that it is investigating issues on X570 and B550 motherboards with regards to intermittent USB connectivity. The post states that some users will be contacted for more information to assist debugging the issue, while directing any clients that might be experiencing problems to the company's official support channels.

"AMD is aware of reports that a small number of users are experiencing intermittent USB connectivity issues reported on 500 Series chipsets," an official AMD response reads. "We have been analyzing the root cause and at this time, we would like to request the community’s assistance with a small selection of additional hardware configurations."

At this point it's not clear what the issue is, but it is at the root of some confounding USB behavior on a range of hardware configurations. Some users have found that specific combinations of connections trigger the issues, while others have managed to resolve the problem by tweaking settings in the BIOS (such as setting USB ports to legacy, for example).

I've personally had this happen on my B550 motherboard equipped with a Ryzen 5600X. Out of nowhere my keyboard stopped working, which I was only able to fix by setting my single PCIe x16 slot to PCIe 3.0 mode, mitigating one of the selling points for the upgrade. This is a common fix on the Reddit thread, too, with multiple users reporting that it solved issues with VR headsets, headphones, and more.

When AMD finds a fix it's likely that a patch will be released as part of a wide AGESA update that targets a range of motherboards.