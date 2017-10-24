AMD Driver Boosts PC Performance For Destiny 2, Assassin's Creed Origins, And Wolfenstein 2

For the release of this week's big PC games, AMD launched a new graphics driver that provides optimal performance on systems equipped with Radeon video cards. Crimson ReLive edition 17.10.2 boosts framerate for Destiny 2, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus by sizable margins. The new driver also makes a few quality of life changes and fixes some bugs.

AMD conducted its own internal tests using a PC running an Intel Core i7-7700K at 4.2GHz and 16 GB of RAM. The performance improvements are based on a comparison between driver version 17.10.1 and the new 17.10.2 driver. Both the Radeon RX Vega 56 and Radeon RX 580 video cards were used.

Destiny 2

Using the highest graphics settings preset, Destiny 2 runs up to 43% faster with the RX Vega 56 (52 FPS to 74.6 FPS) and up to 50% faster with an RX 580 (34.7 FPS to 52.2 FPS) at a 1440p resolution. We spent a significant amount of time with the PC version and we covered some of the ways it differs from the console release, including how well it runs.

Assassin's Creed Origins

For Assassin's Creed Origins at the highest graphics preset, the RX Vega 56 runs up to 16% faster (44 FPS to 51 FPS) at 1440p, while the RX 580 performs up to 13% faster (45 FPS to 51 FPS) at 1080p. Required and recommended hardware specs for the game were unveiled earlier this month. As far as AMD video cards go, you need at least an R9 270, but an R9 280X (or better) is recommended.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

With the game's highest graphics preset, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus gets up to 8% faster performance on an RX Vega 56 (102.8 FPS to 110.7 FPS) and up to 4% faster the RX 580 (74 FPS to 77.3 FPS) using the 1440p resolution. Minimum requirements and recommended PC specs for the game were unveiled recently; you'll need at least an R9 290, but an RX 470 is suggested.

As for bug fixes, this new driver covers the following issues from previous versions:

Radeon Software may not appear in the uninstall options under "Apps and Features" on Windows operating systems after a Radeon Software upgrade.

Minor corruption may appear in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds in some game locations when using Ultra graphics settings in game.

Radeon Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.

AMD XConnect Technology enabled system configurations may not be detected when plugged in or connected to a system after being previously unplugged during system sleep or hibernation.

Hearts of Iron IV may experience a crash or system hang during some scenario gameplay.

Radeon Settings gaming tab may not automatically populate games detected on the users system.

AMD users can find and download the proper driver on the company's official website. For everything you need to know about the aforementioned games, be sure to read through our extensive coverage on Wolfenstein II, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Destiny 2.