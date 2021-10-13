AMD Announces RX 6600 For $329

Today, AMD released details concerning the Radeon RX 6600, which starts at $329. AMD claims the card offers 1.3X better performance per watt than the competition at max settings, at least in select titles and in 1080p. It also features AMD RDNA 2 architecture, which AMD boasts is used in a variety of different tech applications from desktop PCs and automotive infotainment systems.

The Radeon RX 6600 has a 32 MB AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of GDDR6 Memory, AMD Smart Memory Technology, and it offers support for Windows 11. Infinity Cache is a last-level data cache integrated into the GPU, which helps to reduce latency and power consumption. Smart Memory Technology improves efficiency across AMD devices. If the RX 6600 is used in conjunction with AMD motherboards and desktop processors, it unlocks higher performance for the card. AMD additionally claims that the graphics card is optimized for Windows 11 features, such as DirectX 12 Ultimate, Microsoft Direct Storage, and Auto HDR.

Radeon RX 6600

The graphics card also features AMD FidelityFX Technology, an open source tool of visual enhancers for game developers. The FidelityFX Super Resolution allows select titles to be placed into a "performance mode" unlocking 2X faster performance at 1080p. AMD stated that developers have announced support for the feature in over 50 titles and game engines.

The press release did not focus on issues of power consumption or efficiency, outside of the aforementioned Infinity Cache and a statement that the card's TPB (Total Power Board) is 132 Watts.

The graphics card is expected to be available to AMD partner retailers today. Pre-built systems featuring the card should also be available for purchase in October 2021. The current, ongoing difficulties with the GPU supply chain may cause problems for trying to purchase graphics cards.