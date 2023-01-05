AMD Announced Three 7000X3D CPUs To Release In February

Alongside a bevy of hardware announcements at CES, AMD announced new 7000X3D CPUs. AMD claims that these new processors are the fastest in the world, offering up to 14% higher performance than the previous generation. 7000X3D processors add 3D V-Cache tech to 7000 CPUs improving performance dramatically.

The three new chips are the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The primary difference between the models are in their core and threads, as well as their total cache. A larger total cache minimizes the time spent loading data into the cache, resulting in faster performance. The 7800X3D has eight cores, 16 threads, and a total cache of 104MB. The 7900X3D has 12 cores, 24 threads, and a total cache of 140MB. The 7950X3d has 16 cores, 32 threads, and a total cache of 144MB.

The announced processors will start to release in February, though prices have not been announced. Eurogamer noted that a footnote at the presentation stated that prices were given in US dollars, indicating that exact prices were possibly removed at short notice.

Other 7000 series CPUs were also announced, and will arrive starting January 10. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 costs $229, AMD Ryzen 7 7700 costs $329, and the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 costs $429. AMD also revealed the Ryzen 7045HX Series processors for laptops, which will be featured in systems from Alienware, ASUS, Lenovo, and MSI starting February 2023.