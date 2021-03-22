Ambitious Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Mod Second Wind Is In Beta

Thanks to the Wii U emulator Cemu, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has had an active mod scene for years now, and the mod project Second Wind is probably the one to watch. Unlike many of the game's other mods, which add in popular characters from other games like Geralt of Rivia, Second Wind is an attempt at a "large-scale story expansion" for the acclaimed Zelda game.

Second Wind is currently about 60% complete, and in its finished state, it will introduce elements of other popular Breath of the Wild mods in order to create a distinct play experience. According to the in-progress project breakdown page, Second Wind will include a new hub area called Ordon Village (after the area from Twilight Princess), new sidequests, food items, animals, and even features from other Zelda games, like gossip stones. The finished project will also tweak the aesthetics and design of all of the game's shrines. A Switch port is planned, but it's probably far off.

If you're interested in keeping up with the project's progress, check out Second Wind's page on GameBanana. For the rest of us, we still hope to see the announced sequel to Breath of the Wild, though it still doesn't have a release date. At a recent Nintendo Direct, producer Eiji Aonuma made an appearance to say that there would not be an update on Breath of the Wild 2, though development is "proceeding smoothly." Nintendo also indicated that "more information [is] planned for later this year."