Amber Heard Once Commissioned A Mercy Cosplay To Wear For Elon Musk

A new tell-all biography about Elon Musk written by author Walter Isaacson may be telling a little too much, including the possibility that Musk engaged in sexy Overwatch roleplay with ex Amber Heard. After Musk told her that she reminded him of Overwatch healer Mercy, Heard reportedly spent two months putting together a cosplay she could wear for him, as picked up by Kotaku.

Elon Musk dated Amber Heard on and off through 2017 and 2018, reportedly first taking interest in the actress as early as 2013 after seeing her in Machete Kills. The cosplay anecdote took place in 2017, after Musk flew out to Australia to see Heard while she was filming Aquaman. There, Musk told her she reminded him of Mercy, who was his favorite Overwatch character, and "she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him."

Speaking to Isaacson for the biography, Heard says she was fascinated by Musk's work at the time, saying, "I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick."

The relationship ultimately didn't last, with Musk calling it "brutal," and Heard acknowledging that he has a tendency to go for women who aren't the best for him, saying "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him." Another one of Elon's exes, Claire Boucher AKA Grimes, weighed in on the prior relationship, saying her own "Dungeons and Dragons alignment would be chaotic good, whereas Amber's is probably chaotic evil."

Given Musk's reputation for being a gamer, it's not surprising that the book is littered with references to games and other geekery. Elden Ring also gets a mention, with Isaacson revealing that Musks's decision to buy Twitter was followed by an all-nighter playing FromSoft's open world RPG, exploring the dangerous region of Caelid. Musk has previously been open about his obsession with the game, even sharing a character build that had fellow Elden Ring fans a little confused.