Halo Infinite Beta Madden 22 Ratings FF7 Remake Discount Fortnite Parenting Books GTA Online Update Assassin's Creed Patch Notes

Amazon's MMO New World Hits 200,000 Concurrent Players On Steam

Amazon's new MMO looks to be a success and is putting up big numbers.

By on

Comments

Amazon's upcoming MMO New World is off to a good start, it seems, as the game's beta has attracted more than 200,000 concurrent players on Steam to make it one of the service's most-played titles overall.

The latest public player data from Steam shows that the New World closed beta passed 200,000 players this weekend, putting it well ahead of games like Rust, Team Fortress 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Warframe, and Path of Exile on Valve's PC platform.

Click To Unmute
  1. I Played Cyberpunk 2077 7 Months Later
  2. BOTW's World Record-Setting Combat Technique Is Weird
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts: LMGs in Video Games (Bonus Episode)
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Battlefield 4 Guns
  5. Battlefield 2042 Portal Reveal - Everything You Missed
  6. Google Doodles Champion Island Gameplay (All 7 Sports)
  7. Apex Legends - Official Emergence Gameplay Trailer
  8. Marvel Future Revolution Livestream with Greg Miller
  9. EA Play Live in 10 Minutes
  10. EA Play Live 2021 Full Presentation
  11. Battlefield 2042 Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021
  12. Lost In Random Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: New World - First 18 Minutes Of Gameplay

New World's early success on Steam is notable in part because Amazon has struggled with games in recent years. Amazon's free-to-play shooter Crucible stalled and was eventually canceled, while the company was making a Lord of the Rings MMO until a supposed contract dispute ended things. Amazon also had a game in the works called Breakaway that was canceled.

A report from Bloomberg documented an apparent pattern of mismanagement at Amazon's video game division. Despite Amazon's struggles so far in the video game space, Jeff Bezos' replacement as CEO, Andy Jassy, has pledged a commitment to gaming going forward.

New World is doing great on Steam
New World is doing great on Steam

"Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years," Jassy said. "Though we haven't consistently succeeded yet in [Amazon Game Studios], I believe we will if we hang in there."

In addition to game development, Amazon is involved in the world of video games through Twitch, which it acquired in 2014 for $1 billion.

For more on New World, check out the video above, which shows off the first 18 minutes of the MMO. The game launches in full on August 31.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

New World
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)