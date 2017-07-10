Amazon's Massive Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight; Some Game Deals Teased

Amazon's third annual Prime Day, its massive, Black Friday-like sale for Prime subscribers, begins tonight and promises to discount a lot of products. Amazon has begun teasing some of the deals that'll go live tonight and tomorrow, and a handful of video games are included in the list.

Although we don't yet know the full suite of games that'll be reduced in price, Amazon has already revealed some of the titles. Highlights include Nioh, The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind, Injustice 2, and For Honor. In addition, tons of gaming peripherals like headsets, controllers, stands, and cases will be on sale. You can see the current list of video game products that'll be discounted here.

Starting at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET, you can get your hands on the first of the sales. Then, for the next day, new discounts will be rolling out every few minutes. They'll last until supplies are gone.

Most products don't have a price yet, but Amazon did share specific details regarding the sales on its own line of products. For example, the Amazon Echo line of smart speakers is going to be heavily reduced in price; the Echo will be $90 (50% off), the Echo Dot will be $35 (30% off), and the Tap will be $80 (38% off). There are several other featured sales, including some great discounts on TVs, which you can read about here.

To take advantage of these deals, you have to be a Prime subscriber. You can get a subscription for $100/year ($50/year with a six-month free trial if you're a student), but you can still shop on Prime Day with a 30-day free trial of the service. We'll be bringing you the best deals in games and tech when Prime Day starts, so keep an eye on GameSpot for more tonight and tomorrow.

In other deals news, the Xbox Ultimate Games Sale and the PlayStation Mid-Year Sale are both happening now. They feature tons of discounted games on Xbox One and PS4.