Amazon's Massive E3 PC Sale Is Live, Here Are The Best Deals

There's no better way to kick off one of the biggest gaming events of the year than with some great PC steals. Be sure to check out Amazon's massive E3 PC sale from today until June 17 with deals on hardware, accessories, games, and virtual reality.

Select accessories are on sale with a bonus 20 percent off with the code "20OFFE3" at checkout. This selection includes the Razer BlackWidow X Chroma mechanical gaming keyboard, NETGEAR Nighthawk X4 Ultimate gaming router, and Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset.

If gaming hardware is more your thing, check out the Acer Aspire VX 15 gaming laptop for $50 off and the CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR desktop gaming PC for $720 Of course, there's something out there for you PC builders too.

As far as games go, pick up the Overwatch Collector's Edition for $80, or Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered for $30. On PlayStation VR, Werewolves Within is down to $12.50, and Loading Human is down to $17.

The sale will wrap up on June 17 at 11:59 PM PDT; for a full list of all of the deals happening, head on over to Amazon.