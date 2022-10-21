Amazon's Huge Board Game Sale Features Some Of Best Games Around

Winter is coming, and if you're looking for a cozy activity for you and your friends to engage in, you can't beat a good board game. The hobby has grown massively in recent years, and right now you can grab a board game based on not only a childhood classic but also modern properties from all over the world. On Amazon, there's a huge sale running right now that has some big discounts on big-name brands and cult-classic tabletop games.

From the highly revered original games like Wingspan, Betrayal at The House on the Hill, and Catan to the licensed fun of Marvel Dice Throne, Disney's Villainous, and Journeys in Middle-earth, there's a game on this list that's sure to bring you and your fellow players hours of fun.

To get the most out of this sale, you'll need to make use of a coupon code that'll slash the price of most of these tabletop adventures even lower. It's certainly worth the extra click, and you can apply the coupon right below the listed price on the game's Amazon listing.