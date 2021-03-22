The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Amazon's Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale Is Back, Includes PS5 And Xbox Series X Games
Among the featured games is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the brand-new Nintendo Switch port of Crash Bandicoot 4.
Amazon has kicked off another Buy 2, Get 1 free sale, and a bunch of awesome games are featured. PS5 and Xbox Series X titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hitman 3, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate are included as are a number of Nintendo Switch games, such as Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. This Amazon sale price-matches Target's current B2G1 free sale and, like that one, should run all week.
All you have to do to get your free game is add three eligible titles to your cart. Once you checkout, the game with the lowest price will become free. For example, if you add Little Nightmares II for $30, Watch Dogs Legion for $60, and Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for $20, you'll get GTA V for free. Games tend to sell out fast in these types of sales, but it's possible more games and stock will be added throughout the week.
Best B2G1 free game deals at Amazon
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition -- $40
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $50 (
$60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time -- $40
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition -- $20 (
$30)
- Hitman 3 -- $50 (
$60)
- Little Nightmares II -- $30
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate -- $50 (
$60)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville -- $30 (
$40)
- Shenmue 3 -- $30
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $50
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom -- $28.50 (
$30)
- Trials of Mana -- $30 (
$50)
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $60
In addition to games, there is a wide variety of eligible products, from books and toys to board games and movies. There's quite the selection of 4K Blu-rays available, including a number of Marvel movies, the John Wick films, and more.
Check out the full sale at Amazon to see all of the eligible products. Once you click through the link below, you can filter the products to only show video games by clicking on the appropriate category under "Department."
