Amazon Will Publish The Next Tomb Raider Game

Crystal Dynamics' next Tomb Raider game will see Amazon providing support as a publisher.

"Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics today announced they have reached an agreement under which Crystal Dynamics will develop a new multiplatform Tomb Raider title, with Amazon Games providing full support and publishing the game globally," a press release stated. "The as-yet-untitled new Tomb Raider is a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story in the Tomb Raider series."

Crystal Dynamics was acquired by Embracer Group from Square Enix back in May. Following news of the sale, Crystal Dynamics then announced the development of a new Tomb Raider at the State of Unreal event. As the press release reiterates, Tomb Raider wil be made using Unreal Engine 5 and is still in early development.

"Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider," said Crystal Dynamics head of studio Scot Amos. "Transformative is what we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities."

Amazon previously worked on MMORPGs New World and Lost Ark, making Tomb Raider the first single-player narrative game Amazon will publish.

Crystal Dynamics is also co-developing a Perfect Dark reboot with Microsoft studio The Initiative. The game was first announced in 2020, and The Initiative has undergone a few turbulent staffing shakeups.

There's no release announced for the new Tomb Raider or Perfect Dark yet.