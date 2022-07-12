Amazon Warehouse Prime Day Deals: DualSense Controllers For $30, Joy-Con For $53, And More

It only comes once a year, but Amazon Prime Day is an annual excuse to get good deals on new products. Alternatively, you can score an even bigger discount on pre-owned products or items that have been removed from their boxes and are technically in less-than-new condition. For these items, Amazon has a wide selection on its main warehouse hub page and several products that'll be of interest to gamers. We've rounded up some of the most noteworthy stuff we've found so far, which includes headsets, games, and controllers.

Note: You'll save an additional 25% at checkout if you're a Prime member.

SADES Noise-cancelling stereo headset for PC and console -- $15

Corsair HS65 wired gaming headset -- $66

Nintendo Switch neon pink and green Joy-Cons -- $54 (Prime members only)

PlayStation Pulse headset -- $70 ( $100 )

) PlayStation DualSense controller -- $40 ( $70 )

) Elden Ring for Xbox Series X|S -- $43 ( $60 )

) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired gaming controller -- $77 ( $150 )

) SteelSeries Apex 5 hybrid mechanical gaming keyboard -- $57 ( $100 )

) Logitech G903 wireless gaming mouse -- $83 ( $150 )

) 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Switch and PC -- $75 ( $90 )

) Resident Evil Village for PS5 -- $29 ( $60 )

) Shin Megami Tensei V -- $40 ( $70 )

) Ghostwire: Tokyo for PS5 -- $24 ( $70 )

) PlayStation Classic -- $66 ( $100 )

There's no shortage of headsets in this list, with some of the audio cans on offer being the superb PlayStation Pulse for Sony's consoles and the flexible Corsair HS65 . In the games department, you can grab hard copies of Elden Ring and Shin Megami Tensei V for a reasonable price, and retro fans can snag a PlayStation Classic for a killer price.

