Amazon Tech Deals: Save Hundreds On Monitors, Keyboards, Laptops, And More
Products from Razer, Lenovo, LG, and other top brands are on sale today.
Amazon is offering big price cuts on laptops, computer monitors, and other PC accessories today, with several high-profile products from LG, Lenovo, and Razer included in the savings. Whether you're shopping for a new gaming keyboard or an affordable Chromebook, there's bound to be something that catches your eye.
Best deals on Amazon
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Keyboard -- $100 ($
160)
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Headset -- $140 ($
210)
- WD 8TB Elements Desktop HDD -- $137 ($
200)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 -- $180 ($
320)
- HP Chromebook 14 Laptop -- $180 ($
270)
- Corsair 7000D Airflow Full-Tower ATX PC Case -- $160 ($
270)
- Sceptre IPS 27-Inch LED Monitor -- $140 ($
200)
- Sceptre 20-Inch LED Monitor -- $90 ($
120)
- ASUS Laptop L210 -- $150 ($
250)
- Sceptre 24-Inch LED Monitor -- $110 ($
149)
- LG 27-Inch UltraGear QHD IPS Gaming Monitor -- $270 ($
380)
- Sceptre 22-Inch Ultra Thin LED Monitor -- $100 ($
120)
- Logitech for Creators StreamCam -- $120 ($
170)
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 -- $300 ($
400)
- HP Chromebook x360 Laptop -- $250 ($
360)
Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard
$100 (was $160)
This compact, tenkeyless version of the Razer Huntsman V2 offers everything great about its larger sibling but in a more compact, streamlined form. You'll be treated to durable, double-shot PBT keycaps, a detachable Type-C cable for easy setup and teardown, and the ability to save five profiles directly to your keyboard. The Huntsman V2 TKL even includes sound dampening foam to help reduce sound when smashing on keys during the heat of battle. Typically priced at $160, its new listing of just $100 is one of the better deals we've seen this year.
LG 27-Inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor
$270 (was $380)
A handful of monitors are discounted at Amazon today, but few are as enticing as the LG 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor. Not only is it seeing one of the biggest price cuts (down $110 to just $270), but it's also one of the most capable--offering a reliable IPS display with a 1ms response time and 2560x1440 resolution. It's highly adjustable, too, with LG including a stand that offers tilt, height, and pivot adjustments. You can even turn the monitor vertically if you're so inclined.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
$180 (was $320)
While there aren't any bonafide gaming laptops in the latest Amazon promotion, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is an affordable option for anyone who just needs to surf the web or stream the latest series. The big selling point of the Flex is its fully convertible form factor, which can fold flat to provide easy access to its 11-inch, touchscreen display. It's also easy to get up and running, as you can quickly log in with a Google account to peruse your existing files or save your new creations to the cloud. Its 64GB HDD and 4GB RAM won't set the world on fire, but there's not much else on the market at this price point that can compete with its sleek design and reliability.
