The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Amazon Tech Deals: Save Hundreds On Monitors, Keyboards, Laptops, And More

Products from Razer, Lenovo, LG, and other top brands are on sale today.

By on

Comments

Amazon is offering big price cuts on laptops, computer monitors, and other PC accessories today, with several high-profile products from LG, Lenovo, and Razer included in the savings. Whether you're shopping for a new gaming keyboard or an affordable Chromebook, there's bound to be something that catches your eye.

Best deals on Amazon

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard

$100 (was $160)

This compact, tenkeyless version of the Razer Huntsman V2 offers everything great about its larger sibling but in a more compact, streamlined form. You'll be treated to durable, double-shot PBT keycaps, a detachable Type-C cable for easy setup and teardown, and the ability to save five profiles directly to your keyboard. The Huntsman V2 TKL even includes sound dampening foam to help reduce sound when smashing on keys during the heat of battle. Typically priced at $160, its new listing of just $100 is one of the better deals we've seen this year.

LG 27-Inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor

$270 (was $380)

A handful of monitors are discounted at Amazon today, but few are as enticing as the LG 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor. Not only is it seeing one of the biggest price cuts (down $110 to just $270), but it's also one of the most capable--offering a reliable IPS display with a 1ms response time and 2560x1440 resolution. It's highly adjustable, too, with LG including a stand that offers tilt, height, and pivot adjustments. You can even turn the monitor vertically if you're so inclined.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3

$180 (was $320)

While there aren't any bonafide gaming laptops in the latest Amazon promotion, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is an affordable option for anyone who just needs to surf the web or stream the latest series. The big selling point of the Flex is its fully convertible form factor, which can fold flat to provide easy access to its 11-inch, touchscreen display. It's also easy to get up and running, as you can quickly log in with a Google account to peruse your existing files or save your new creations to the cloud. Its 64GB HDD and 4GB RAM won't set the world on fire, but there's not much else on the market at this price point that can compete with its sleek design and reliability.

39 Best Nintendo Switch Games For Kids In 2022
See More

GameSpot Best Lists and Recommendations

Jon Bitner on Google+

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Gaming Tech
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)