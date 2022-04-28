Amazon Tech Deals: Save Hundreds On Monitors, Keyboards, Laptops, And More

While there aren't any bonafide gaming laptops in the latest Amazon promotion, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is an affordable option for anyone who just needs to surf the web or stream the latest series. The big selling point of the Flex is its fully convertible form factor, which can fold flat to provide easy access to its 11-inch, touchscreen display. It's also easy to get up and running, as you can quickly log in with a Google account to peruse your existing files or save your new creations to the cloud. Its 64GB HDD and 4GB RAM won't set the world on fire, but there's not much else on the market at this price point that can compete with its sleek design and reliability.