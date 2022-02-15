Amazon Reacts To Lost Ark's Massive Launch, Reveals New Player Numbers

Amazon Games has reacted to and released more information and data regarding Lost Ark's massive launch last week. It has become just the latest success story for Amazon, following the high-profile launch of the MMO New World in 2021.

Amazon said Lost Ark's release on February 11 was met with an "overwhelming player response." The game reached over 1.325 million peak concurrent players, becoming the second biggest game in Steam's history for concurrent players, only trailing PUBG. Lots of people were watching Lost Ark, too, as the game hit 1.2 million concurrent viewers on Amazon's video site, Twitch. During its first week, Lost Ark reached 59.9 million cumulative hours watched on Twitch.

Additionally, Lost Ark picked up more than 4.7 million new registered users in the West within just three days of its official launch. 55% of these new players came from the Americas, while 45% were from Europe.

Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann said the company is "humbled and pleased" by the response to Lost Ark in the West. Hartmann also mentioned how Amazon's previous big release, the MMO New World, also did exceptionally well. "Having two titles among the top five highest-played Steam games of all time is a huge honor, and we're grateful to the Lost Ark and New World communities for making that a reality," Hartmann said.

The executive went on to say that developer Smilegate plans to continue to update and support Lost Ark with more content and regular updates to help maintain its momentum "for years to come."

Lost Ark was Amazon Games' first externally developed game. It was originally released in 2019 in South Korea, among other regions of the world.

In other news, Amazon Games has clarified that robots, simians, and aliens are allowed to play Lost Ark, but only after they have taken over the Earth.

For more on Lost Ark, check out GameSpot's recent guides below.