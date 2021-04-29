The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Amazon Prime's 5 Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
Amazon Prime members can claim five free games next month, including the wonderful pinball metroidvania Yoku's Island Express.
The next batch of free games for Amazon Prime members go live May 3. May 2021's Prime Gaming lineup features five free PC games, including Yoku's Island Express, Beholder, Healer's Quest, The Blind Prophet, and A Blind Legend. May will also bring new loot for popular games such as Fall Guys, Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Destiny 2.
Yoku's Island Express stars a small dung beetle named Yoku who has becomes the postmaster for the sprawling island of Mokumana. Throughout the adventure, you complete deliveries and other tasks for the residents of the island. Yoku's Island Express is particularly interesting because it blends platforming with pinball. Yoku is attached to a ball that he pushes around the entire game. The world is littered with pinball boards and other bumpers, requiring you to play miniature games of pinball to make progress. It's a whole lot of fun and definitely worth checking out if you're a fan of metroidvanias or pinball.
In Beholder, you play as a landlord living under a totalitarian regime. Your job is to sneak into apartments you oversee and report those plotting against the government. You can choose to follow your orders, or you can go rogue.
The Blind Prophet is a point-and-click adventure game starring the apostle Bartholomeus. You work to liberate a city by completing a wide range of puzzles. With gorgeous hand-drawn panels and a strong story, The Blind Prophet is certainly worth checking out. A Blind Legend (no relation to The Blind Prophet) is an action game devoid of video. You exclusively use your ears to determine where to swing your blade in this hack-and-slash adventure.
Healer's Quest is a humorous RPG where you play as the oft-forgotten healer. The rest of your party is fairly useless, so it's up to you to save the day. This is a lighthearted RPG with some great, genuinely funny writing.
As always, Prime members can also get a ton of free loot for a wide variety of games, including League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant. If you're not a Prime member already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
May 2021 free Prime Gaming titles
Available starting May 3
- Yoku's Island Express
- Beholder
- The Blind Prophet
- A Blind Legend
- Healer's Quest
More free games
- Iris and the Giant - ends May 14
- Figment - ends May 21
