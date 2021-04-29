Returnal Review CoD Patch Notes Sweet Tooth Trailer Warzone Patch Notes New Pokemon Snap Review Animal Crossing Update

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Amazon Prime's 5 Free Games For May 2021 Revealed

Amazon Prime members can claim five free games next month, including the wonderful pinball metroidvania Yoku's Island Express.

By on

Comments

The next batch of free games for Amazon Prime members go live May 3. May 2021's Prime Gaming lineup features five free PC games, including Yoku's Island Express, Beholder, Healer's Quest, The Blind Prophet, and A Blind Legend. May will also bring new loot for popular games such as Fall Guys, Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Destiny 2.

Yoku's Island Express stars a small dung beetle named Yoku who has becomes the postmaster for the sprawling island of Mokumana. Throughout the adventure, you complete deliveries and other tasks for the residents of the island. Yoku's Island Express is particularly interesting because it blends platforming with pinball. Yoku is attached to a ball that he pushes around the entire game. The world is littered with pinball boards and other bumpers, requiring you to play miniature games of pinball to make progress. It's a whole lot of fun and definitely worth checking out if you're a fan of metroidvanias or pinball.

In Beholder, you play as a landlord living under a totalitarian regime. Your job is to sneak into apartments you oversee and report those plotting against the government. You can choose to follow your orders, or you can go rogue.

The Blind Prophet is a point-and-click adventure game starring the apostle Bartholomeus. You work to liberate a city by completing a wide range of puzzles. With gorgeous hand-drawn panels and a strong story, The Blind Prophet is certainly worth checking out. A Blind Legend (no relation to The Blind Prophet) is an action game devoid of video. You exclusively use your ears to determine where to swing your blade in this hack-and-slash adventure.

Healer's Quest is a humorous RPG where you play as the oft-forgotten healer. The rest of your party is fairly useless, so it's up to you to save the day. This is a lighthearted RPG with some great, genuinely funny writing.

As always, Prime members can also get a ton of free loot for a wide variety of games, including League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant. If you're not a Prime member already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

See all free games and loot at Prime Gaming

May 2021 free Prime Gaming titles

Available starting May 3

  • Yoku's Island Express
  • Beholder
  • The Blind Prophet
  • A Blind Legend
  • Healer's Quest

More free games

  • Iris and the Giant - ends May 14
  • Figment - ends May 21

Click To Unmute
  1. A Post Jeff World - Interview With New Overwatch Director Aaron Keller
  2. Remembering Resident Evil 7 Trailer
  3. Apex Legends Season 9: Arenas Tips & Details
  4. 11 Returnal Tips to Help you Survive
  5. Genshin Impact PS4 Pro to PS5 Comparison (1.5 Update)
  6. Security Breach Fury's Rage Gameplay
  7. 17 Minutes of Returnal PS5 Gameplay
  8. Returnal Video Review
  9. New Pokémon Snap Video Review
  10. Prescription For Sleep: Stardew Valley - Exclusive Winter (Nocture Of Ice) Remix Reveal
  11. Mortal Kombat Movie vs Game Fatalities
  12. History Of Mass Effect (Updated For 2021)

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Yoku's Island Express - 10 Minutes Of Gameplay

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Yoku's Island Express
Beholder
The Blind Prophet
A Blind Legend
Healer's Quest
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)