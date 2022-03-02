Amazon Prime Members Now Get Free Cloud Games On Luna

Amazon Prime members in the mainland US can play some games for free, as long as they have a high-speed internet connection for cloud gaming. Amazon is now offering access to a small, changing selection of games to anyone with an Amazon Prime account.

This month, Amazon Prime members have full access to Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, Phogs!, and Ghostrunner. Strangely though, there's another deal taking place over the course of a single week this month. From March 8 to March 15, Prime members can also play Immortals Fenyx Rising. Every game besides Immortals Fenyx Rising will stop being available by the end of the month.

Next month, Prime members will get access to four more games for free. King of Fighters '90 Final Edition, Amnesia Rebirth, Tracks: Toybox Edition, and Mortal Shell are all being added to Amazon Prime's Prime Gaming Channel in April. These free games are all in addition to Amazon's regular free Prime Games, with this month's including Madden NFL 22. If you're not a Prime member but want to check out these freebies, new subscribers can get a 30-day free trial. You'll get to keep this month's batch of downloadable free games and see if you like Amazon's cloud gaming service.

Along with the free games coming to Prime members through the Prime Gaming Channel, paying Amazon Luna customers are getting more free games themselves. A new retro channel has been added to the service that gives users access to a whopping 46 games, including Street Fighter 2, Joe & Mac, Contra Anniversary Collection, and Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

For fans of party games, Amazon also has a new Jackbox channel for users to subscribe to. Costing $5 a month, subscribers to Amazon's Jackbox channel get access to every single Jackbox game that has ever been released. For those counting, that's a total of 41 party games across all eight Jackbox Party Packs.