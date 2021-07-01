Amazon Prime Members Get Free Classic LucasArts Games This Summer

Prime Gaming is sweetening the pot of freebies this summer by giving away some classic LucasArts point-and-click adventure games to Amazon Prime members. For the next three months, one LucasArts game will be added to the Prime Gaming lineup. July's free LucasArts game is The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, and it's available to claim now. It will be joined by Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis in August and Sam & Max: Hit the Road in September.

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition is an updated version of the 1990 classic. It stars a burgeoning pirate on a quest to find the eponymous island. This updated edition retains the heart and narrative of the original while adding a modernized art style, full voice acting, an updated score, and other quality-of-life features that make it a joy to play.

Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis will be free for Amazon Prime members starting August 1. As the title suggests, this great point-and-click adventure from 1992 revolves around the famed explorer's search for Atlantis.

Sam & Max: Hit the Road will be free for subscribers beginning September 1. Adapted from the popular comic series, Sam and Max: Hit the Road is a humorous and lighthearted point-and-click adventure revolving around the duo's search for Bigfoot.

Of course, the trio of LucasArts freebies aren't the only games you can snag for free with your Amazon Prime membership. July 2021's Prime Gaming lineup just went live today and features six free games, including Telltale's Batman: The Enemy Within. You can also get free loot for games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Sea of Thieves. If you're new to Amazon Prime, you can get a free 30-day trial to start claiming Prime Gaming freebies today.

