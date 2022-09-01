Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 6 Games For Free This Month

The Prime Gaming Channel's September game-streaming lineup is live now. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream six games at no additional cost this month. This month’s lineup includes platformers new and old, a few racing games, and a massive action RPG for Prime members to check out on its cloud streaming service. You can stream these games on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire devices, and even some Samsung TVs.

Amazon Luna Prime Gaming Channel games for September 2022

Available until September 30

Earthworm Jim

EVERSPACE

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riptide GP: Renegade

Yooka-Laylee & The Impossible Lair

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Amazon Luna and the Prime Gaming channel are included with Amazon Prime memberships. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and enjoy all these games, plus all the other perks the service includes.

These games are available to Prime Gaming subscribers through the Luna streaming service as part of their membership. However, unlike the eight games Prime Gaming members can download and keep this month, these are only playable via Amazon’s Luna game streaming service, and are only streamable through September 30, after which they’ll be swapped out for a new batch of titles.

The biggest game Prime Gaming members can stream this month is Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, an action-RPG from storied Japanese development studio Nihon Falcom. Players take the role of Adol Christin, an adventurer trapped in a strange city teeming with monsters. Players recruit other characters to their party to aid them in battle, and use unique special abilities to unlock new areas to explore.

This month also features Everspace, a space combat game with roguelike gameplay. Players blast through multiple stages racking up credits to spend on upgrading your ship after each death. There are also NPC characters to meet, side-quests to tackle, and other story content to unlock to keep each run feeling fresh.

For 2D platformer fans, there’s Yooka-Laylee & The Impossible Lair, a wonderful side-scroller created by developers that worked on classics like Donkey Kong Country and Banjo Kazooie. If you want something a bit raunchier, the action-platformer Earthworm Jim is also available, featuring the gross-out humor and cartoony art you’d expect from an edgy ‘90s classic.

If you’re into racing games, Hot Wheels Unleashed and Riptide GP: Renegade are also streamable this month. Hot Wheels Unleashed is an arcade racer with tons of cars and tracks to try out, and even a track builder for creating and sharing your own courses. Riptide GP: Renegade, on the other hand, is a water-based racer where players pilot futuristic jet skis called “hydrojets.”