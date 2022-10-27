Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 5 Games For Free In November

Amazon Luna is adding five new games to the service’s Prime Gaming Channel in November, including a new souls-like action-RPG, several indies, and one of the best puzzle games of the last few years. All games are playable for Amazon Prime subscribers at no extra charge, and streamable on PC, Mac, mobile, and Luna-compatible Amazon Fire devices.

Amazon Luna Prime Gaming Channel Games For November 2022

Tetris Effect: Connected

Thymesia

Freshly Frosted

Baseball Stars 2

Youtubers Life

All five games are playable for the month of November, after which they’ll cycle out for a new batch of monthly freebies in December. However, there are also several games Prime Gaming members can download and keep in November, including Fallout: New Vegas. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member already, you can sign up for a free trial to check out all of November’s free Luna games.

The highlight this month is Tetris Effect: Connected, a mind-bending remix of the classic block puzzle game. Each match features mesmerizing visuals that sync with the music for an aesthetically engrossing Tetris experience. There’s also the co-op “connected” mode that pairs you with another player. Players are able to see what each other’s next moves are, making it easy to cooperatively clear the board even without voice chat.

Thymesia is another noteworthy addition. This indie action-RPG takes heavy inspiration from From Software’s Bloodborne and Sekiro. Players explore a gothic fantasy world corrupted by a strange plague, battling gruesome enemies in fast-paced combat that rewards aggression. While the game’s levels are large and it features broad character build potential, it’s a tight 10-hour experience that doesn’t overstay its welcome.

Along with Tetris Effect: Connected and Thymesia, players can also try the chill puzzle game Freshly Froster, the SNK sports classic Baseball Stars 2, and the life sim Youtubers Life 2, throughout November.