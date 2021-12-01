Spider-Man Marvel: Avengers PS5 Restock Tracker Bungie Holiday Sale Series X Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Campaign Trailer Switch OLED Restock Tracker
Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 9 Free Games In December

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, Frostpunk, and other games are free for Amazon Prime members.

For the month of December, Amazon is offering another rotation of free games for Prime subscribers. Additionally, Prime subscribers can also claim in-game loot in games like Genshin Impact, GTA Online, and more.

In total, there are nine free games: Criterion Games' 2010 racing game Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, apocalyptic survival game Frostpunk, colorful outer space adventure Journey to the Savage Planet, and stylish co-op puzzle game Morkredd.

Spellcaster University--where you get to be the director of magic college--will also join the lineup, along with Youtubers Life, a sim where you get to live your influencer dreams, Stubbs the Zombie, an action game where you play as a zombie chomping on people, Football Manager 2021, a sport team management sim, and finally, the complete Tales of Monkey Island--a graphic adventure game.

If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try these free games out.

December 2021 free Prime Gaming titles

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit and Football Manager 2021 are available until December 31. All other games available until January 3.

  • Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit
  • Frostpunk
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Morkredd
  • Spellcaster University
  • Youtubers Life
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Tales of Monkey Island: Chapter 1 - 5
  • Football Manager 2021

