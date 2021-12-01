The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 9 Free Games In December
Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, Frostpunk, and other games are free for Amazon Prime members.
For the month of December, Amazon is offering another rotation of free games for Prime subscribers. Additionally, Prime subscribers can also claim in-game loot in games like Genshin Impact, GTA Online, and more.
In total, there are nine free games: Criterion Games' 2010 racing game Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, apocalyptic survival game Frostpunk, colorful outer space adventure Journey to the Savage Planet, and stylish co-op puzzle game Morkredd.
Spellcaster University--where you get to be the director of magic college--will also join the lineup, along with Youtubers Life, a sim where you get to live your influencer dreams, Stubbs the Zombie, an action game where you play as a zombie chomping on people, Football Manager 2021, a sport team management sim, and finally, the complete Tales of Monkey Island--a graphic adventure game.
If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try these free games out.
December 2021 free Prime Gaming titles
Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit and Football Manager 2021 are available until December 31. All other games available until January 3.
- Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit
- Frostpunk
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Morkredd
- Spellcaster University
- Youtubers Life
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- Tales of Monkey Island: Chapter 1 - 5
- Football Manager 2021
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Walmart Black Friday Early Deals Available Now: Check Out The Best Discounts
- Series X Restock Tracker
- Nintendo Switch OLED Preorders: Check Stock At GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, And More
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday Game Deals Announced: Zelda, Mario, Fire Emblem, And More
- B2G1 Free Sale At Amazon: Call Of Duty Vanguard, Guardians Of The Galaxy, And More
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Available Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation