Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 9 Free Games In December

For the month of December, Amazon is offering another rotation of free games for Prime subscribers. Additionally, Prime subscribers can also claim in-game loot in games like Genshin Impact, GTA Online, and more.

In total, there are nine free games: Criterion Games' 2010 racing game Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, apocalyptic survival game Frostpunk, colorful outer space adventure Journey to the Savage Planet, and stylish co-op puzzle game Morkredd.

Spellcaster University--where you get to be the director of magic college--will also join the lineup, along with Youtubers Life, a sim where you get to live your influencer dreams, Stubbs the Zombie, an action game where you play as a zombie chomping on people, Football Manager 2021, a sport team management sim, and finally, the complete Tales of Monkey Island--a graphic adventure game.

If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try these free games out.

December 2021 free Prime Gaming titles

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit and Football Manager 2021 are available until December 31. All other games available until January 3.